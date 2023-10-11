Checkout Wollongong's newest framing shop which also has affordable art

The Illawarra is renowned for being a creative hub but if you can't afford the latest work from Paul Ryan or Chris Zanko, perhaps take a peek inside Wollongong's newest gallery and framing space.
Artlock has just opened on Crown Lane in the CBD (next door to Humber), and is a passion project by artist and former officer worker Lore Medina.
Her new shop is a burst of colour, from the frames she works with to the artworks from various local artists nestled around the space.
"I feel like that's the way to build a business these days to involve the community, and give the chance for emerging artists like me to have a space," Lore told the Mercury.
"I want to create a space where people can come to appreciate and celebrate art. I also want to support local artists by providing them with a space to showcase their work."
According to her website, Lore gets a "warm, fuzzy feeling" when she stumbles upon a special artwork that "speaks to your soul" and wants to further enhance that by creating unique frames to "light up your space and make you smile".
The store has a variety of artworks big and small, from $7 postcards to children's art, prints for under $50, photography, paintings, ceramics, stationary, pins and gifts.
Lore said she's always "happy to chat" with shoppers or emerging artists looking for their next gallery space too.
Artlock's official opening is Saturday October 14, from 11am to 3pm. The store will then be open Wednesday to Sundays. Find them at 1 Crown Lane, Wollongong.
