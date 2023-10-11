Bus blues to be raised at state government forum

Illawarra bus commuters can let the state government know about their gripes this Friday.
As part of the government's Bus Industry Taskforce two face-to-face forums with taskforce members and Transport for NSW planners will be held at City Diggers.
Read more: Right-turn trouble for Wollongong McDonald's
Commuters can discuss bus services, frequency, reliability, routes, bus stop set-ups and accessibility.
The feedback will be used to improve bus services in Wollongong.
"A constantly evolving and improving public transport network is vital for communities in the Illawarra, and I know passengers will have a lot of say," said Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Marjorie O'Neill.
"This forum will give the community the chance to have their say about what can be done to make their journey on public transport more seamless.
"I know connectivity and integration with train services has been a particularly hot topic in this area."
The sessions are at the City Diggers this Friday, at 1-1:45pm and 2-2:45pm.
Those unable to attend can leave feedback by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/bus-industry-taskforce.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.