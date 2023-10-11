A NSW police officer has been charged with stealing over $100 of groceries from Albion Park Woolworths.
Chantelle Margaret Gibson, 34, has been charged with five counts of larceny and did not appear when her matter was mentioned in Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.
Police allege Gibson stole over $100 worth of groceries on five separate occasions over three weeks.
The items allegedly stolen included pet food, meat trays, chicken burgers, confectionery and kangaroo meat.
The total value of the allegedly stolen items is $113.50.
During the brief mention, Cameron Meaney, representing Gibson, said his client would apply for the matter to be dealt with under the mental health act.
A report will be prepared for the court with the matter to be next heard on January 25, 2024.
Gibson, who is attached to Ryde Police District, has been suspended from the NSW Police Force with pay.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.