Chantelle Margaret Gibson charged with stealing from Albion Park Woolworths

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:21pm
A NSW Police Force officer has been charged with stealing from Albion Park Woolworths. Picture from file
A NSW police officer has been charged with stealing over $100 of groceries from Albion Park Woolworths.

