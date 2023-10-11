Easts Beach - No patrols except for the 6 week school holidays & weekends in Feb - 10am to 4pm, and 10am to 5.30pm on school holidays.



Gerroa (7 Mile) - Only patrolled from 10am-5.30pm during school holidays (December 18, 2023 to January 30, 2024). Also weekends in February.



Jones Beach - Patrolled 10am-4pm daily, and 10am-5.30pm during school holidays

Kendall's Beach - Only patrolled from 10am-5.30pm during school holidays (December 18, 2023 to January 30, 2024). Also weekends in February.

North Bombo Beach - Only patrolled from 10am-5.30pm during school holidays (December 18, 2023 to January 30, 2024). Also weekends in February.



Surf Beach - Patrolled 10am-4pm during school term, 10am-5.30pm school holidays

