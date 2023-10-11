Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Robert Bojlevski pleads guilty to final charges in Primbee drug bust

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 12 2023 - 7:34am, first published October 11 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Bojlevski leaves Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM
Robert Bojlevski leaves Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM

A Primbee father whose son ran a drug dealing operation out of the family home on Lakeview Parade has pleaded guilty to handling tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.