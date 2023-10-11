Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stephen Fenn cocaine import trial resumes after jury dismissed

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Fenn leaves Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM
Stephen Fenn leaves Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM

The trial of a man who allegedly took possession of over 300 grams of cocaine delivered to him in a chocolate box has resumed after a mistrial was declared yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.