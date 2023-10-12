Illawarra Mercury
Just Cruisin' Illawarra motor trike tour may be on its last days - because of Point to Point regulation

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:28pm
Steve Melchior in his best toy, the Boom trike. Picture by Robert Peet.
A well-known Illawarra tourism operator says he's ready to retire his motorbike tours after years fighting against inclusion in the "point to point" regulation designed for Ubers.

