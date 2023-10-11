"Every organism, every part of marine life - the rocks under the sea - there's been no discussion about how they [the turbines] are going to be put into place, what ... damage to the ocean floor might happen, and we need to research those things. So for me, I can't see how we can even start to argue over whether they should be in there ... until we work out the ramifications of everything that this brings or doesn't bring," she said, to the event's biggest round of applause.

