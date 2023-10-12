Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1949: Helensburgh to Wollongong a long distance call

October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
The city's phone system in 1949 wasn't very good at all, according to the Illawarra Mercury.
Looking back at October 13, 1949

In 1949, if a Helensburgh resident called someone in Wollongong, it was effectively treated as a long distance call.

