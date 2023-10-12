Rooms with a view in Tarrawanna townhouse plans

Four townhouses with large balconies - three of them facing a neighbouring property - could be built in a dead-end street in Tarrawanna.
A development application has been lodged for the townhouses on the northern end of Corrimal Street, Tarrawanna.
The road itself is split in two by a creek, with only pedestrian access over the waterway - effectively making it a dead-end street.
"The proposed multi-dwelling housing is small in scale, with the architectural style in keeping with the streetscape," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"The ample landscaped areas would soften the appearance of the dwellings from the streetscape.
"The scale and location are considered appropriate to ensure that the development would not impact on the amenity of surrounding dwellings."
Each townhouse will feature four bedrooms and a double garage.
The balconies - which come off either a bedroom or family room - are all fitted with a large timber screen which extends above the height of the rest of the complex.
Three of the balconies are on the southern side of the complex.
There are issues with the building setback on the northern side, where the ground floor of each townhouse is more than three metres closer to the neighbouring property boundary than allowed under the council's local environment plan.
A variation request has been lodged as part of the application, which noted the distance from the neighbouring house is 5.3 metres and the ground floor living and dining spaces have been positioned so as to avoid overlooking opportunities.
The development application is on public exhibition until October 26.
