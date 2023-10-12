Illawarra Mercury
The blue line painted on northern Illawarra roads is already starting to fade away

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 12 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 12:25pm
The blue line on the northern side of the Thirroul railway bridge as it looked on October 4 (left) and the same section just a week later shows it is already fading. Pictures by Adam McLean and Glen Humphries
It costs more than $4000 a kilometre but the blue line painted on the road in the northern suburbs is already fading away in several places.

