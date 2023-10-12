It costs more than $4000 a kilometre but the blue line painted on the road in the northern suburbs is already fading away in several places.
Painting the first stage of the line - from Helensburgh to Thirroul - began on October 3.
Just over a week later, it is already disappearing in some areas.
While the blue remains in many sections, on both sides of the railway bridge at Thirroul it is starting to flake away and the same is happening along a stretch at Austinmer.
Transport for NSW is painting the line to mark parts of the race route of last year's UCI cycling championships.
The second stage will travel from Thirroul to the finish line at Lang Park to make a total of 40 kilometres.
Transport for NSW has allocated $175,000 for the paint job, which equates to $4375 per kilometre.
Despite the line already fading, Transport for NSW stated at the start of the project there would be no repainting.
The line was the idea of Wollongong MP Paul Scully, who put it forward when Labor was still in opposition.
Now Planning Minister, Mr Scully felt the blue line would draw visitors to the region and was money well spent.
"We spend millions of dollars every year encouraging people to come to Wollongong," Mr Scully said.
"Marking the line for $175,000 is a good investment in encouraging tourism and cyclists to Wollongong, not only tomorrow but long into the future."
The line travels through congested areas like the Thirroul CBD, which has prompted some cyclists to say that it is not a suitable riding route.
But Mr Scully said it was more about the experience than expecting to ride at a fast pace for fitness.
"This isn't about riding at the speeds that elite cyclists were riding at," Mr Scully said.
"This is about riding the course and encouraging people to visit the Illawarra, stop at a range of cafes and shops and outlets along the way should they feel inclined.
"It's about the experience rather than trying to reach a time trial speed."
The second stage of the blue line will not exactly follow the race route; for instance it won't go through the TAFE or travel wide around corners as in the race.
The exact route of the second stage is yet to be determined, though Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council are discussing options.
There have been online comments that have been critical of the blue line, though Mr Scully said "generally the response has been positive and supportive".
He added that any criticism of the line would not see plans to paint the second half of the line quietly shelved - the work will be happening.
"I'll be making sure of it," Mr Scully said.
"There's no point in having half a line. It's like having half an escalator."
