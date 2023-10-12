Boosting the local business community

Celebrating the very best in business at the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards Advertising Feature

The 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards gala evening will be held on Friday, October 13. Picture supplied

The 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards will celebrate the best of the best in business with an opulent and exciting black-tie gala event this evening, Friday, October 13, at WIN Entertainment Centre.



The Awards present an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the combined successes of organisations and individuals across the vibrant and diverse business community.

Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said the Business Illawarra team are proud to present the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards and continue their successful partnership with IMB Bank as principal partner.

"It is a terrific opportunity to highlight leading businesses from the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and the Southern Highlands regions," Mr Zarth said.



"This year, we'll be celebrating finalists and winners under the theme of 'Glitz & Glamour' at the gala ceremony to showcase the best companies the Illawarra region has to offer."

Those attending the gala evening are in for an unforgettable night with a beautifully styled photo space, live entertainment, a chef-designed three course menu inspired by local flavours of the Illawarra along with wines by PepperGreen Estate and signature cocktails by Smith Street Distillery.

Bruce Roberts, from the WIN Network, returns as the master of ceremonies and will bring his professionalism to the stage to keep the event running smoothly.

"We've received an overwhelming response to this year's awards program, and I'll take this opportunity to congratulate everybody who entered and particularly our finalists on their strong submissions," Mr Zarth said.

Entries were assessed by a panel of independent judges, who following a rigorous assessment of written entries, have decided upon the finalists.

"Our finalists are a terrific reflection of the diversity of the talent and expertise in our business community, ranging from sole traders to large-scale employers, and a wide range of industries and sectors across the region," Mr Zarth said.

"We'd like to congratulate all entrants, and particularly our category finalists, who went on to the final interview stage of judging. Winners of the Shoalhaven Business Awards in aligned categories also joined finalists in the interview process. Special recognition is due to our auditor of judges, Warwick Shanks, who is again overseeing a highly rigorous judging process."



Chief executive officer of IMB Bank, Robert Ryan, said IMB Bank is proud to partner with and support many exceptional businesses throughout the Illawarra and is pleased to support the Awards for a 10th year running.

"We are very pleased to support this important celebration of businesses in the region," Mr Ryan said.

"Once again, the IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards present an exceptional opportunity to recognise and celebrate business excellence, with many locals contributing so greatly to our economy across a range of sectors."

