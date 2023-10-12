Illawarra surfers to prepare for national titles at high-performance camp

Illawarra Mercurysport
Australian Junior Surfing Titles 2023: Illawarra selection picked for high performance

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:28pm
Lucy Darragh - pictured here winning the U14 GromSearch National Qualifier in Kiama last year - has been selected for Team NSW for the upcoming Australian Junior Surfing Titles. Picture by Patrick Bond
Lucy Darragh - pictured here winning the U14 GromSearch National Qualifier in Kiama last year - has been selected for Team NSW for the upcoming Australian Junior Surfing Titles. Picture by Patrick Bond

A number of Illawarra surfers have been selected for Surfing NSW's high-performance camp in preparation for the upcoming Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Phillip Island in November and December.

