The Illawarra surfers named for high-performance camp before national titles revealed

A number of Illawarra surfers have been selected for Surfing NSW's high-performance camp in preparation for the upcoming Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Phillip Island in November and December.
The likes of Samuel Lowe, Shyla Short and Lucy Darragh have been selected for the camp from the Illawarra.
The team, selected from their results at the State Junior and Grommet Titles, provides NSW's top junior surfers with the resources and pathways to reach their full potential.
Not only will they be supported as athletes and have access to Surfing NSW's world-class junior training, but they will represent Team NSW at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Phillip Island, Victoria between November 25 and December 3.
Team manager and performance pathways coordinator, Ryan Haworth expressed his excitement for the upcoming camp.
"We have some really incredible surfers and an amazing line-up of experienced coaches. Our team will be one to watch at Aussies," Haworth said.
U18 Boys: Hughie Vaughan, Baxter Hurt, Sol Gruendling, Fred Carmody, Jimmi Hill, Dane Henry, Eden Hasson, Samuel Lowe
U18 Girls: Imojen Enfield, Shyla Short, Lilah Pearce, Juniper Harper, Jemma Holley, Sydney Chevalier, Natalie Fensom, Zahlia Short
U16 Boys: Ben Zanatta, Felix Byrnes, Jackson Woolnough, Sullivan Tucker, Ocean Lancaster, Phoenix Vischer, Max Mcgillavray, Rene Galloway
U16 Girls: Ruby Trew, Ocea Curtis, Kyla Renes, Macey Jolley, Grace Gosby, Ava Arghryos, Poppy O'Reilly, Quincy Symonds
U14 Boys: Jaggar Phillips, Hunter Sutcliffe, Rio Luther Barr, Joey Silk, Ashton Mekisic, Eli Clarke, Kade Kelly, Harry Blanchfield
U14 Girls: Lucy Darragh, Lani Cairncross, Mali Adam, Halo Banfield, Talia Tebb, Madora Barton, Malia Watson, Olivia Shannon
