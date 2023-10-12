Port Kembla - a port of the future Advertising Feature

The future of Port Kembla looks bright as the Port Authority of NSW continues to invest in innovation. Picture supplied

Port Authority of New South Wales (NSW) is leading the way to embed new innovative systems, technologies and upgrades across Port Kembla that are improving efficiency and safety, to ensure the Illawarra is well equipped and ready for anything.

Port Authority NSW CEO, Philip Holliday said we are so proud of the role we play to keep the port moving as Port Kembla connects the industries of the Illawarra with the world.

"As the economic driver to so many industries, it is the largest motor vehicle importation terminal in NSW, the principal grain export port for southern NSW and facilitates the region's steel and mining industries," Mr Holliday said.

"With 900 commercial vessels that call into Port Kembla each year, safety is critical as is our ability to streamline costs while maximising the level of protection for our unique marine environment and quality of life."

Through investment in innovation, Port Authority has ensured Port Kembla is ready to take advantage of its position, including its proximity to Sydney, as well as the energy sector, agricultural regions and peak industry bodies.

The Illawarra has a reported $2.4 billion in new investment opportunities spanning large scale hydrogen production, power generation, gas pipeline, manufacturing, import-export terminal infrastructure.

Mr Holliday added not all ports in Australia, or the world are investing so heavily in cutting edge technologies to ensure they are future fit by responding and anticipating the needs of their customers, partners, community and environment.

"We are focused on the future of port operations and as such we are implementing a state-of-the-art next generation port management system, called OnePort now used by port users, vessel agents, towage and lines providers and Vessel Traffic Systems," Mr Holliday said.

"The next generation OnePort system provides our teams and customers a port-wide view of our operations, serving as a data warehouse for use by other operations, financial and commercial platforms.

"We also have the most advanced weather monitoring zone in the Illawarra using advanced wind, wave, tide and swell measuring equipment including New Wave Rider Buoys."



It is also imperative that highly trained marine pilots have the best technology when navigating large commercial vessels. Port Authority has implemented a sophisticated version of a GPS console in the use of the upgraded Portable Pilotage Units that assist predicting where a vessel is tracking, based on data feeds from the network of new technologies across the port.

The future of Port Kembla looks incredibly bright as Port Authority continues to invest in innovation for the future to ensure the Illawarra is ready to capitalise on future opportunities and growth.