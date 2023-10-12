Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Man to run around Wollongong polling stations on Voice referendum

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 12 2023 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes supporter Daniel Bourke. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Yes supporter Daniel Bourke. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Mangerton's Daniel Bourke was not a long-distance runner until last year, when the prospect of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament compelled him to find a way to show his support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.