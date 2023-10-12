Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized in a raid on a Wollongong CBD unit block, but so far no arrests have been made.
Heavily armed officers were seen outside a residential apartment block on Victoria Street at 4pm on Wednesday, October 11.
The following day a NSW Police Media spokeswoman told the Mercury it was for a routine drug operation and the Raptor Squad were not involved.
Later that day, police released a statement confirming the Raptor Squad, which targets groups and individuals engaged in serious and organised crime, were involved.
During the raid the Squad and officers from the Tactical Operations Unit, seized a firearm, more than 800 grams of cocaine, 600 grams of cannabis, and $130,000 in cash.
"The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination," the police statement said.
"No one was home at the time of the search warrant."
