Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

From camping to cruising, Gerroa couple Mr and Mrs Waddell celebrate 60 years together

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
October 12 2023 - 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, Gerroa man Andrew 'Ross' Waddell decided it was time to get the original wedding party back together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.