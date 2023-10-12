So successful was the first Kevin Westcott Memorial Darts Fundraiser that planning for the next one already is underway.
Kevin, who passed after a brief battle with liver cancer in November 2022, loved darts so that's exactly how his family wanted him remembered.
"This charity fundraiser was done with the support of the New South Wales Darts Association," Mr Westacott's daughter said.
"All the money will be going to the Cancer Council."
Dozens of players turned up at Western Suburbs Leagues Club for the inaugural event which, Ms Westcott said, went off with barely a hitch.
"I was quite overwhelmed by the end of the day," she said, having donated $1200 to the cancer charity.
"And we're already planning a bigger event next year with even more dartboards involved."
Ms Westcott, who received great support from her sister Amanda and cousin Diane Mayhew, also thanked TInker Town Design and Print for its support.
The 29-strong field was split into two for a round robin event before the play-offs.
Eventual winners were Jed Houran and Phil Edwards who have already vowed to return to defend their title next year.
The family has locked in October 12, 2024, for the second edition of the fundraiser.
