Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

NBL 24: Sluggish Hawks cop road manhandling at hands of JackJumpers

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 9:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hawks had no answer to JackJumpers star Milton Doyle (centre) on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images
The Hawks had no answer to JackJumpers star Milton Doyle (centre) on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images

Illawarra has copped a massive reality check on the road with a second-quarter capitulation putting the Hawks in a 26-point hole at halftime en route to a 103-73 pasting at the hands of Tasmania on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Sluggish Hawks cop road manhandling at hands of JackJumpers
The Hawks had no answer to JackJumpers star Milton Doyle (centre) on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images
The Hawks next head to Adelaide on Saturday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
James Bell rediscovers spark, bullish about second shot at AFL
Shellharbour junior James Bell celebrates after kicking a goal for the Sydney Swans in 2022 at Optus Stadium. Picture by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images
The crafty forward was delisted by the Sydney Swans last October.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.