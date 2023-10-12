Winds of up to 90km/h are predicted to hit parts of the Illawarra this evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
A severe weather warning was issued on Thursday, October 12, ahead of a strong southerly change moving rapidly up the coast during the afternoon and evening.
Damaging winds averaging 60kmh to 70kmh with peak gusts of around 90kmh were possible for exposed areas of the coast between Narooma and Port Kembla.
"Winds will abate following the passage of the change late this afternoon and evening," the Bureau predicted.
Locations which may be affected include Kiama, Huskisson, Ulladulla and Narooma, Moruya Heads and Batemans Bay.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11pm.
