Man wanted for lighting 15 fires in Wollongong on October 12, 2023

By Angela Thompson
Updated October 12 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 9:44pm
Police are on the hunt for a firebug who lit 15 separate blazes in Wollongong overnight, including several at occupied homes.

