As thousandshead to the new home of Wollongong's Yours and Owls Festival, traffic is expected to be heavy around the University of Wollongong over the weekend.
The live music kicks off from noon on Saturday and will continue through until 11pm on Saturday and 10pm on Sunday. organisers expect a crowd of 25,000 on both days.
Traffic control will be in place on University Avenue to help traffic flow and reduce queuing on the M1 Princes Motorway southbound exit ramp.
There also will be traffic controllers on Northfields Avenue.
Music fans will be able to enter the university via the western Ring Road access and exit via the eastern Ring Road access.
Motorists are asked to follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
However, organisers have encouraged festival-goers to use alternative transport options.
One of those options might be a train-bus combo from North Wollongong train station. Free shuttle buses will meet the train, or its in walking distance, too.
A valid pre-purchase ticket to Yours and Owls includes train travel.
The 2023 festival features the hottest acts across multiple stages - from Chet Faker to Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac to Safia and Ocean Alley - plus Bakar, Golden Features and Descendents.
This year five stages will be part of the mix, with the newly add Las Stage now in the mix, as a homage to the iconic venue on Globe Lane.
Read more: All you need to know about Yours an Owls
The two-day event will also host a raft of arty workshops and performances in their "Metropolis Locale" area, which includes live art installations, a hair salon, a chill-out area made of sustainable furniture, comedy acts and more.
Due to the new venue at the University, the 18+ event will go on regardless of weather. It is expected to be full of sunshine with a top of 26.
