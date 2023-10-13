Clark implores Hawks teammates to rise after JackJumpers mauling

Former NBA big man Gary Clark has called on his fellow Hawks to lift and "give yourself to the team" as they look to swiftly put Thursday night's horror defeat to Tasmania in the rear-view mirror.
Clark was a sole shining light during their 103-73 mauling at the hands of the JackJumpers in Hobart, scoring 16 points (including 3-6 from long range), but it wasn't enough to wrestle back momentum for the visitors.
Illawarra trailed by as much as 13 points in the first quarter before capitulating in the second term - giving up 11 turnovers and shooting at just 31 per cent from the field - to trail by 26 at halftime. The Hawks battled manfully after the main break, however, Tasmania pushed on to claim a comfortable win.
The loss continues Jacob Jackomas's men's indifferent start to their NBL campaign, which stands at 1-2. However, they will have a quick chance to square the ledger as they travel to South Australia to face the 36ers on Saturday.
"Leading into the game, the guys were gearing up with the atmosphere. But it's the small things that coach keeps emphasising, like how will they handle themselves within that environment of doing the right thing every time," Clark said post-match on Thursday night.
"Our guys in that second quarter fell into a nasty place. They (Tasmania) were doing what they do really well and we didn't do anything that we do good at all. So it's just one of those games where we have to change and at the end of the day, coach gives up the recipe and if guys don't stick to the script, we have no chance - especially against a club like that.
"But from day one, I've been adamant about how good of a club this is. With this short window (to next game), it's a trust issue of just believing and being selfless in giving yourself to the team. We've got to trust in the coach's game plan on the offensive end and the defensive end.
"We should be way way more desperate after getting our tail whooped tonight."
