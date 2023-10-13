Illawarra Mercury
First look at the new kids play cafe Chouchoubebe Adventure opening in Warrawong

Updated October 13 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 7:40pm
A popular Sydney franchise has made its way to the Illawarra, with the first of three Chouchoubebe Adventure cafes opening in Warrawong at the weekend.

