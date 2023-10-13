A popular Sydney franchise has made its way to the Illawarra, with the first of three Chouchoubebe Adventure cafes opening in Warrawong at the weekend.
The new indoor-play centre boasts multiple pastel-coloured, intergalactic-themed spaces for kids of all ages to roam.
There's a room containing a jumping castle, another space for a multi-storey climbing gym, a netted trampoline area and a mini-grocery store.
Kids can release some energy in the ball-pit by smashing balls against an interactive wall or retreat to the big Lego block area for some quiet building time.
For the adults, there's seating, coffee and a full cafe menu.
Located next to Rashays in Warrawong Plaza, the centre will open seven days a week, with extended operating hours and a dinner menu from Friday to Sunday.
The operators revealed two more cafes - one in Wollongong and another in Shellharbour - are planned for the region in the near future.
Chouchoubebe Adventure will throw open its doors from 9am to 8pm on Saturday, October 14.
