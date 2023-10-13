Illawarra Mercury
Tears, anger as Corrimal Swim Club coach axed from local pool

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 11:42am
Corrimal Swim Club members and their families have vowed to stick by their coach Tracey Waters. Picture by Georgia Matts
The families of Corrimal Swim Club will stand strong despite their coach losing the licence for swimming lessons at the suburban pool.

