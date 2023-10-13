Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Route markers set up to remember UCI race

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 13 2023 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the five route markers being placed around the city to commemorate last year's UCI race.
One of the five route markers being placed around the city to commemorate last year's UCI race.

The finish line at Marine Drive, the hill climb at Ramah Avenue and other key UCI race locations are being marked with special plaques to commemorate the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.