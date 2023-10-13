Route markers set up to remember UCI race

The finish line at Marine Drive, the hill climb at Ramah Avenue and other key UCI race locations are being marked with special plaques to commemorate the event.
Five route markers will be placed across the city - the other three spots will be at the start of the time trials in Market Street, a section of the race route at Mt Keira Road and the starting line at Walker Street, Helensburgh.
"These markers are nice way to signal this moment in time when the eyes of the world were on the city of Wollongong and all its beauty," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"They'll also complement the rollout of the painted blue line on key roads being coordinated by the NSW Government.''
That painted line has already started to fade, just a week after painting it.
"There was a buzz about the city and seeing that vision of residents lining the streets in Helensburgh,
"Cr Bradbery said, "along Lawrence Hargrave Drive and then around the foreshore area to cheer on some of the world's top road racers is something I'll never forget.
"I was so, so proud to see Wollongong deliver an event of this magnitude and scale - it's something that we had never had the opportunity to do before and we stepped up."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.