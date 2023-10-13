Illawarra Mercurysport
National Youth Championships 2023: Sofia Fante part of winning NSW side

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
October 13 2023 - 3:36pm
Wombarra teen Sofia Fante played a crucial role for her side as NSW Metro won the under 16 National Youth Football Championships in Wollongong.

