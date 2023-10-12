Hawks confirm Peatling to undergo surgery for cheekbone fracture

A tough 24-hour period has become even harder for the Hawks after the club confirmed on Friday that Mason Peatling will undergo surgery for his fractured cheekbone.
The news came just a day after the side suffered a 103-73 thrashing at the hands of the JackJumpers in Tasmania. His spot in the squad was taken by Biwala Bayles, who will stay with the Hawks for their trip to South Australia to face the 36ers on Saturday.
Peatling suffered the injury in a friendly fire head clash with Illawarra teammate Todd Blanchfield during last week's win over South East Melbourne at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Scans the following day revealed the fracture diagnosis, however, the 26-year-old saw a specialist in Sydney on Thursday who determined that he will need surgery. It means that Peatling won't be back on the court for at least four weeks, with an early to mid-November return to the court predicted by the club.
"It's an unfortunate start to Mason's Hawks' career, but we are encouraged by the four weeks' timeline for his return," Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell said.
"Mason has added toughness and leadership to our young squad, and he will continue to be an influential voice for the group in the coming weeks."
