A coastal cottage originally built as Coledale Scout Hall in the 1950s is on the market.
Being marketed as one of the last remaining original cottages in Coledale, the absolute beachfront home sits on a corner block with a 17.7-metre frontage.
The three-bedroom home sits on 449 square metres, and is located at 1 Coledale Avenue, Coledale.
The historic coastal cottage was originally built as Coledale Scout Hall. CoreLogic records indicate it was built in 1950.
It's believed the property hasn't been utilised as a scout hall for a few decades, and has also been used as a community hall in the past.
Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said while there wasn't a price guide, comparable sales were a property on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Austinmer that sold off-market for $3.5 million, and the recent sale of 7 Northcote Street, Coledale for $4.1 million.
The sale price record for the suburb is $4,150,000, set in October 2021.
Records show 1 Coledale Avenue last sold in June 2013 for $1,175,000.
One of the sellers said they had initially rented the home as they sought an "alternative lifestyle" from living in Sydney, where they it was possible to "wake up to the sound of the ocean".
After more than a year of renting, when the property became available to buy they purchased it.
It has since been utilised by the owners, as well as a getaway for family, friends and neighbours, and also as a popular, pet-friendly Airbnb rental.
"The idea was that it would be a community hub to some extent," the seller said.
"It's a great place for socialising - it's very good for hosting parties."
The previous owners had undertaken some renovation work on the home, such as adding a wall in order to turn it into a three-bedroom home.
Meanwhile, the current owners have completed renovations such as redesigning the garden, upgrading the plumbing and electrical, installing solar panels and a water tank, and upgrading the bathroom facilities.
The seller said the home was now on the market as it wasn't being used enough by them, and while the site had development potential, that "needs to be someone else's project".
The home is for sale via Expressions of Interest, closing October 25.
Mr Molenaar said the property had attracted plenty of local interest, as well as a few Sydney buyers, who were drawn to the property's location.
"It's on one of the best streets in Coledale," he said.
"It's the jewel of the crown really - it's in one of the best spots in that street, mainly because the views that you get not only east, but also north-east up the coast.
"It's absolute beach frontage, and on a quiet street."
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.