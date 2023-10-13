Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park's Sam Goodman promises to 'destroy' Miguel Flores on Tim Tszyu undercard

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman says he's feeling good and he's "ready to put on a show" when he fights Miguel Flores on Sunday. Picture by Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing
Sam Goodman says he's feeling good and he's "ready to put on a show" when he fights Miguel Flores on Sunday. Picture by Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

Sam Goodman has fired a warning shot to his super-bantamweight rivals after promising to "destroy" Miguel Flores on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.