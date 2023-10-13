Sam Goodman has fired a warning shot to his super-bantamweight rivals after promising to "destroy" Miguel Flores on Sunday.
Albion Park's favourite son can extend his unbeaten record (15-0) when he takes on the former world title challenger on the Gold Coast. The bout is on the undercard to Tim Tszyu's first defence of his WBO super-welterweight crown against Brian Mendoza.
Goodman will carry his mandatory claim to the IBF super-bantamweight belt into Sunday's fight after his decision win over Ra'eese Aleem at the same venue in June.
Standing in his way is 31-year-old Flores (25-4-1) , a Mexican-American who has fought against the likes of four-weight world champion Leo Santa Cruz and three-division champion Abner Mares. However, the prospect of a more experience opponent didn't seem to faze Goodman at Friday's press conference.
The 25-year-old appeared relaxed as he declared that was "ready to go" for this weekend's showdown.
"At this level, there's no easy fights, so that's why I'm happy to take on a guy like Miguel Flores. He's been in there with the best, but he's about to be in there with me - and he's not winning this one,"he said.
"I know there's a lot of eyes on this event and this match, so I'm looking to send a message to everyone in the division, and anyone who has got those belts. Whatever I have to do to get my hands on those belts, I'll do it. And it's such a massive platform so I'm stoked to be part of it again.
"But I'm ready to put on the performance of a lifetime and destroy this bloke."
If Goodman prevails on Sunday, it will further intensify talks of a potential world-title showdown with Japanese star Naoya Inoue.
Inoue, a four-division champion, can become undisputed in a second weight class when he fights unified WBA and IBF title-holder Marlon Tapales in December.
"If that's the opportunity that presents itself, I'm looking to have a go. I want to be in there with the best of them and take on the best," Goodman told Fox Sports after Friday's press conference.
"It's about building legacies in this sport and if I have to fight a guy like that to get my shot at being a world champion, I'll do it.
"I've dreamed about this since I was a young boy. And any man that gets in my way, I'm going to take them out."
