Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1908: Horse bolts and runs over man at Woonona

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A runaway horse could have done some serious damage to Mr Henniss' loins in 1908.
A runaway horse could have done some serious damage to Mr Henniss' loins in 1908.

Looking back at October 16, 1908

A horse created a little havoc in Woonona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.