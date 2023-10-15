The Mercury in 1908: Horse bolts and runs over man at Woonona

A horse created a little havoc in Woonona.
Fred Ball was delivering cordials and had just gotten back into his cart when the horse bolted.
Ball was thrown out and almost run over by his own cart.
The horse tore through Woonona, narrowly missed several stationary vehicles.
When it reached the Bulli police station, a Mr Henniss tried to stop the cart but he was knocked down for his troubles, "the wheel of the cart passing over his loins".
The Mercury reported he was "not seriously injured", which seems unlikely given something had just driven over his loins.
The horse then veered down Stokes Lane and tried to jump a fence.
But with the cart still in tow, he just managed to knock it down completely, putting himself in an open paddock. People were then able to herd the horse into a corner before capturing it.
Unlike the fence and Mr Henniss, there was no damage to the horse or cart.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.