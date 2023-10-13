She has a walker and a motorised scooter.
But Daphne Richardson has no intention of using either: "Why would I? I'm not old enough yet."
Mrs Richardson - or Mrs Richo as she's better known around these parts - celebrated her 100th birthday on October 13, 2023.
She's told her family not to bother getting the mobility aids out any time soon. They know better than to push the point.
"If she's not going to have an afternoon nap, then she's not about to start using either of them," her daughter Kim said.
Kim is one of multiple family and friends who have filed into town for Mrs Richardson's three-figure birthday shindig.
Thing is, so adamant was her mum about her lifelong "no fuss" policy, much of the planning has been on the down-low.
"Oh, I have surprises up my sleeve for the party," Mrs Richardson's youngest child and carer, Julie, said.
"She grew up in an era when you just got on with everything. No fuss, just do it."
And that's also pretty much what Julie has done since moving back into the family home a decade ago, too.
But it's not just Mrs Richardson's five children and her extended family of 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, who care deeply for the centenarian.
"The whole neighbourhood loves her - and look out for her," Julie said.
She's been without her husband Jack now for longer than she was with him, her family explained, and that simply means her attention turns to everyone else.
"She is the biggest worrier," son Dean said. "But it's because she cares so much about us all - everything was always for us kids."
"Still is," chimed in Kim.
Mrs Richardson has spent 56 years in the same house on an Oak Flats corner block, handily placed just a short walk away from Lake Illawarra.
Although she's slowed down a bit, Mrs Richardson still walks daily, though her days walking to Shellharbour are gone, eldest son Phillip said.
"She still gets about alright though."
Walking and her weekly trips to church are staples for the 100-year-old: "I couldn't do without either of them.
"And I couldn't do without my family - all of them - of course."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.