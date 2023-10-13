Luxury beachfront living

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Setting a new benchmark for beachfront living, this luxurious three bedroom apartment is in a class of its own.
The brand new north-east facing residence boasts spectacular ocean views and is located directly opposite Woonona beach and cycleway.
Indulgent in every sense of the word it showcases high-end, quality finishes throughout.
The elegant, light-filled spaces are designed to enhance the experience of this pure lifestyle location.
Indoor/outdoor living and dining flows seamlessly to the extensive undercover beachfront entertaining terrace. A true sense of indulgence, with never to be built out beach views.
The custom made light oak kitchen features integrated fridge and dishwasher, Bosch oven, microwave and induction cooktop.
There are two bedrooms with built-in robes plus the main suite complete with luxury stone en suite and floor to ceiling cabinetry.
Representing a lifestyle second-to-none, this home is within an easy stroll of Woonona's Olympic sized ocean pool, village shops, schools, public transport and popular eateries.
The vibrant village of Thirroul is a short drive away as are scenic beaches and rockpools, oceanfront parks, coastal walks and cycleways.
*Agent's interest disclosed
