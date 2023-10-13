Gerringong's Gwenda and Stanley Jarrett were at first "a hard no" when it came to the Voice to Parliament.
The grassroots community leaders - Mrs Jarrett a Dharawal, Yuin and Wandandian Nation woman and her husband Mr Jarrett a Gumbaynggirr and Punthamarra man - were upset with the process of the Uluru Statement of the Heart, which led to the Voice.
But over time they changed their minds, and now are voting yes in the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia's constitution.
"We believe that there was a lack of consultation, and when you look at Australia, we come from different parts... and we all have different cultural and spiritual and religious beliefs, even though they're similar," Mrs Jarrett said of the couple's initial opposition to the Voice.
They felt they did not have an opportunity to be a part of the process, she said, even though as community leaders they could contribute and give good advice.
But the Jarretts have since come to feel differently about the Voice, confident it offers an opportunity to move forward and make change.
"We know in our hearts we need to go forward, we can't be stuck here," Mrs Jarrett said.
She said communities on the east coast lacked cultural gathering rights but she hoped the Voice, if passed, would advance these, because it would take the perspectives of people at the grassroots level to parliament.
The Voice was a historic moment for Australia, she said, one that was being watched by the world.
"We've got to have some recognition in this country of the first people born of this country," Mrs Jarrett said.
For Mrs Jarrett, the Voice offers an opportunity for Australians to embrace First Nations people.
"It's either you want us to be part of our country, or you don't. It's a simply yes or no," she said, adding that for those who had been granted citizenship, this should be a conscience vote.
But she acknowledged friends and family were voting no, and she was mindful and respectful of their choice, understanding why Indigenous people made that decision.
Mrs Jarrett thanked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for bringing the matter to the table.
The referendum, if successful, will see the establishment of a permanent body comprising members chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, which will give independent advice to parliament and the government on issues and policy affecting Indigenous people.
Yuin Elder, Uncle Gee Brown
"A lot of people are still unsure about it, but I look at what we've got and what we don't have in our Aboriginal community, I feel we should vote yes for that, so we can get something out of it," Uncle Gee said.
"People are running around saying we should be voting for a treaty; a treaty's got to come after this one, it's the only way we can do it."
Wiradjuri man Jesse Lowe
"I'll be voting yes... I've spoken with elders, I've spoken with different people and it's been a tricky one, I've been back and forth myself," Mr Lowe said.
"But at the end of the day I feel moving forward as a mob and as a community, across all of Australia... I feel like we can all come together and live in harmony, and having a Voice can't be that bad.
"I feel like it's one step further to all coming to a place together."
