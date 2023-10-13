Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

All the winners of the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 13 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winners of this year's Illawarra Business Awards were celebrated at a gala event at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Adam McLean
The winners of this year's Illawarra Business Awards were celebrated at a gala event at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong green hydrogen start-up Hysata has taken out the Illawarra's top business award at this year's IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.