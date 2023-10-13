Illawarra Mercury
Simon Fleming cleared of child abuse charge due to impairment

By Miklos Bolza
October 13 2023 - 7:10pm
A man acquitted of terrorism after taking hostages in a dive shop south of Sydney was experiencing a psychotic episode and did not know possessing child abuse material was wrong.

