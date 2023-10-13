Business awards
The region's entrepreneurs, CEOs and innovators have stepped out in style for tonight's annual Illawarra Business Awards.
Flick through the gallery above for a look at guests arriving at at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 13, for the Glitz & Glamour-themed gala event.
See the full list of winners from the Illawarra's night of nights here.
Fifteen categories return in this year's edition, after the excellence in tech category was added in the 2022 awards.
Held by Business Illawarra with the support of IMB Bank and a range of sponsors, the winners of the Illawarra event will have the chance to go on and be recognised at the state-wide awards held later in the year.
