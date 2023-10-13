Police want your help finding a teenage girl missing from Wollongong.
Caitlynn Goyen, aged 15, was last seen on Balgownie Road, Balgownie, on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Her family contacted police as they hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.
Caitlynn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a thin build, about 182cm tall, blue eyes and light brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper.
Caitlynn is known to frequent the Liverpool and Campbelltown areas.
Anyone who has seen Caitlynn or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
