A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with six firearms offences after police raided a property in Tahmoor, near Picton.
Officers from Camden police command assisted by specialist police searched the Bargo River Road property at 4.30pm on Friday, October 13.
During the search police uncovered three guns and assorted ammunition.
The weapons included a 12-gauge sawn-off pistol grip shotgun and two rifles.
Glenn Raymond Simpson was arrested and taken to Narellan Police Station where he was charged with six offences:
Simpson was granted bail in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, October 14.
The conditions of Simpson's bail include that he live in Tahmoor, not go near or contact any prosecution witnesses and not to possess any firearms. Simpson and one acceptable person must each enter a security of $5000.
Simpson will return to Campbelltown Local Court on October 26.
