Glenn Simpson granted bail after police seize guns, ammo at Tahmoor property

Updated October 14 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 10:22am
A police raid of a Tahmoor home found numerous allegedly unauthorised firearms. Picture from NSW Police Force
A police raid of a Tahmoor home found numerous allegedly unauthorised firearms. Picture from NSW Police Force

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with six firearms offences after police raided a property in Tahmoor, near Picton.

