Three people have been injured after a crash on the Princes Highway at Bombo this afternoon.
Ambulance crews were called to the crash site just after 12.30pm on Saturday, October 14.
Paramedics arrived on scene to find two vehicles had collided on the Princes Highway heading north near the Hutchison Street exit.
One woman in her 60s was briefly trapped after the airbag in her car deployed and was treated by paramedics for a chest and leg injury.
Crews took her to Wollongong hospital in a stable condition.
Two people in the other car were also treated, one a man in his 70s with very minor injuries and a woman in her 60s with a minor head injury. The woman was taken to Shellharbour hospital in a stable condition and her male companion travelled with her.
As of about 1.30pm the road was cleared and traffic was flowing freely.
