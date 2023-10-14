Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra split on Voice referendum result but Cunningham votes Yes

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 14 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 8:55pm
As the Voice to Parliament referendum fails across the nation, a majority of voters in the Cunningham electorate backed the Yes campaign.

