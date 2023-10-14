If day one of Yours and Owls 2023 was a festival equivalent of a housewarming, then watch out for Sunday.
Thousands of music-lovers enjoyed Wollongong's favourite festival's new home at the University of Wollongong campus on Saturday.
In glorious sunshine, the day kicked off with all sorts of wonderment as there were new spaces and vibes to explore.
There was a huge Aussie music presence on day one - Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads, The Grogans, The Vanns, Gerringong's own The Terrys and much-loved homegrown quartet, Pirraand their gloriously danceable indie pop.
And wait - there's more. deliver
On Sunday try this for size - Vera Blue, Meg Mac, Earl Sweatshirt, Chet Faker, al-rock-pop man Oliver Tree and Pendulum will hit the main stage before much-loved electronic duo Flight Facilities wrap it all up with their Decades DJ set.
Bring it.
