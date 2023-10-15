How your neighbours voted, booth by booth across the Illawarra

Scroll down to see how your neighbours voted in our interactive graphs ...
Many of the Illawarra's First Nations people and their supporters have expressed feelings of grief and dismay following the defeat of The Voice referendum, while there was mixed emotions among other residents.
According to the votes, Cunningham was the only electorate with the majority of residents to backing "Yes" with 51 per cent of the 118,000 votes, while 65 per cent of Whitlam and 62 per cent of Gilmore voted "No".
Breaking it down by polling booths, the top "Yes" voters came form Austinmer (77 per cent), following by Thirroul East (69 per cent), then Thirroul, Stanwell Park and Coledale (all at 68 per cent).
The top "No" voters also came from suburbs in the Cunningham electorate with Dapto at the top spot (62 per cent), following by Warrawong Public School (61 per cent) and Lake Heights (60 per cent).
Award-winning writer, playwright, activist and former NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year, Kirli Saunders, put out an emotional post on her socials, calling for "treaty" as the next solution.
"At some point, every one of the freedom fighters in my family ... met their own racist 'NO'. It didn't stop them," the Port Kembla resident wrote late Saturday.
"My great pop was kicked off the La Pa mission for challenging the protection board. My great gran, wrote letters to the board on Gunai land to be paid her son and husband's withheld wages from the war - she never received them.
"My nan co-wrote the UN declaration on the rights of Indigenous peoples. She fought for land rights. She spend the last decade teaching the language she was banned from speaking on the mish [mission] as a child.
"My mum was taken from her parents, and raised in children's homes ... this will not stop us."
Illawarra artist Zac Bennett-Brook, aka Saltwater Dreamtime, didn't want to go into detail with the Mercury but said it was a "very disappointing result".
On social media he said he rarely spoke publicly on politics, but wanted to share with the thousands of followers how "deeply saddened" he was in the hope for "a better result for future decisions".
"A 'yes' vote was nothing to be afraid of, but rather a voice giving valuable insight and information on Indigenous issues from Indigenous people," he posted.
"As a young boy I remember marching across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the Walk for Reconciliation, standing proud and tall for my identity, 23 years ago. Today I'm still as proud and now with a daughter I wanted her to experience a more inclusive Australia, hence my 'yes' vote."
Uncle Richard Davis said he thought Australians were "better than that", but vowed his people would be stronger for what has happened.
"They talk all about being equal, well, tell that to the Aboriginal people living in conditions worse than the people who voted ['no']," he said.
Meantime, Aboriginal Land Council's have shared a statement far and wide calling for a week of silence and First Nations flags to be flown at half-mast to "grieve the outcome", with many "Yes" supporters sharing the message across social media platforms.
"I think it was an easy campaign to vote 'no'," said Chris Parkinson of Austinmer. "A week of mourning seems like a measured thing to do."
Maree Furlong, visiting the Illawarra from Mowbray Park, said she felt a lot of people were "scared" and didn't understand what voting "yes" would change.
"I just don't know where we go from here - what's the 'Plan B'?" she questioned.
Sharon King of Helensburgh admitted to sitting on the fence as she felt the information was "contradictive".
"I'm neither here or there. I didn't know enough to be fussed about it," she said.
Nicole Nelius said living in the "bubble" of Austinmer meant she didn't know any people voting "no", and was surprised and shocked by the result.
"It felt shameful," she said.
Tony Mavtone, visiting from Menai said he felt the "lack of details" was the reason the referendum failed.
"We all want more of a say for Aboriginals ... [but] maybe this isn't the way to go about it," he said.
Despite the majority of Shell Cove residents voting "No", Ken Cram was the opposite and felt disappointed, as it was "an opportunity that has been missed".
Lee from Albion Park (who wished not to provide a surname) didn't think having a Voice to Parliament was "a good idea", and felt the referendum was rushed.
"It was a bit hard to say 'yes' when you didn't know what you're saying 'yes' to," he said.
Monica Mrsnik said she felt upset but assumed it would be a "no."
Meanwhile, Isaac Eno of Oak Flats believed "emotionally fuelled" messages undermined the process.
"I'm disappointed in the outcome, not fully surprised though, a lot of people were confused about what it was about," he said.
"From what I saw from Albanese's speech last night he's still keen to close the gap anyway."
In the wake of the referendum many Australians will be having a difficult time. If you or someone you know needs support, 13YARN is a free crisis support hotline for First Nations people. Lifeline is also available on 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.