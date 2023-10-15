If you're keen to make the most of your home veggie patch, and get some fresh produce while you're at it, head to a fair food expo this Wednesday night at the Shellharbour Civic Centre.
A lineup of speakers will be on hand to inspire and inform people on ways they can help foster a sustainable and resilient food system in the region, accompanied by a crop swap (where patrons swap excess produce, seeds or trimmings from their backyard gardens), before a screening of the film Rachel's Farm.
The uplifting documentary follows actor-director Rachel Ward as she sets out to regenerate her northern NSW beef farm, with the help of experts and neighbours.
"Food waste has the largest impact to overall community emissions - overall waste emissions generated 23 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2019 - so working collaboratively with other stakeholders to harness fresh ideas and find solutions is very exciting," said Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer.
Event organiser Berbel Franse, of Healthy Cities Illawarra, said she hoped people could connect over food and celebrate, while getting "inspired".
The lineup of speakers include Sarah Anderson and Suzy Pickles from Foodtalks Illawarra and Narelle Happ from A Garden for Life, and Manu Prigioni, co-founder of the remarkable social enterprise Farm It Forward in the Blue Mountains. The latter connects unused land to passionate young individuals dedicated to growing local food.
The fair food expo runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Cygnet Avenue. It's free to attend but donations are welcomed via Eventbrite.com.au.
