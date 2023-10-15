Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Civic Centre to host a fair food expo, crop swap plus film screening of Rachel's Farm

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
October 15 2023 - 1:00pm
A file image from a previous fair food expo fun by Healthy Cities Illawarra. Picture supplied
If you're keen to make the most of your home veggie patch, and get some fresh produce while you're at it, head to a fair food expo this Wednesday night at the Shellharbour Civic Centre.

