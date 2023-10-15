15,000 festival-goers bring good vibes to new home of Yours and Owls

Organisers of Wollongong's biggest music festival Yours and Owls are thrilled with how day one rolled out "smoothly" at their new home of the University of Wollongong.
Co-founder of the event, Ben Tillman, said more than 15,000 patrons made it through the door on Saturday to see bands like The Grogans and Ocean Alley, with a similar number expected on Sunday.
"It was a really good vibe ... [the UOW setup] fits lots of people but feels intimate, there were no sound-bleed issues either," he said.
"Everything felt pretty full the whole time."
Yours and Owls have permanently moved the festival location away from Stuart Park in North Wollongong, to UOW in Keiraville due to a raft of ongoing issues.
This has mean an increase in patron capacity and stages, while the site has a series of "laneways" and spaces activated by food, music, arts and cultural activities.
"Compared to other [previous] events, it's probably the smoothest it comes," Tillman said.
"Given the last few years have been pretty tricky, that's set the benchmark for stress - dealing with floods and COVID-19 ... just overall, this year has felt easier."
Meantime, NSW Police were happy so far with the festival, with a spokesman telling the Mercury day one "went swimmingly, it was very smooth and no major issues, no arrests".
The spokesman said there were "a sufficient amount" of police officers on site to ensure the safety of patrons, but would not disclose an exact amount.
In terms of injuries and ailments, NSW Ambulance said hundreds of revellers were treated on site by paramedics on Saturday for various complaints like sunburn, fatigue or alcohol and substance-use.
Tillman expects another smooth day ahead for Sunday, with thousands again set to pack the UOW grounds to watch the likes of Vera Blue, Meg Mac, Earl Sweatshirt, Chet Faker, al-rock-pop man Oliver Tree and Pendulum will hit the main stage before much-loved electronic duo Flight Facilities wrap it all up with their Decades DJ set.
