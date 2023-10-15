Illawarra Mercury
First day of Yours and Owls festival goes 'swimmingly' at it's new home of UOW

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated October 15 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:23pm
15,000 festival-goers bring good vibes to new home of Yours and Owls

Organisers of Wollongong's biggest music festival Yours and Owls are thrilled with how day one rolled out "smoothly" at their new home of the University of Wollongong.

