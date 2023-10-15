Have you seen Emeliah? Teen missing from Lake Illawarra since Monday

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a teenage girl missing from Lake Illawarra.
Emeliah Lawford, aged 14, was last seen at Glen Ayre Avenue in Horsley, about 6.30pm on Monday October 9.
When she couldn't be located or contacted, officers from Lake Illawarra Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Emeliah is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, of thin build, about 155cm tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Emeliah is known to frequent the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra areas.
Anyone who has seen Emeliah or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
