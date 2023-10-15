Illawarra Mercury
Have you seen Emeliah? Teen missing from Lake Illawarra since Monday

By Newsroom
Updated October 15 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:39pm
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a teenage girl missing from Lake Illawarra.

