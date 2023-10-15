Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Gerringong retailer is hosting mother groups and canape nights to connect

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 15 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angie Prichard holds her three-month-old daughter Aurora at her Gerringong shop, the Kalm Store. Picture by Robert Peet
Angie Prichard holds her three-month-old daughter Aurora at her Gerringong shop, the Kalm Store. Picture by Robert Peet

A retailer keen to connect with her community and other mums is doing business differently in Gerringong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.