A retailer keen to connect with her community and other mums is doing business differently in Gerringong.
Angie Prichard, who owns the Kalm Store, is juggling life with a 12-week-old baby, a toddler, and making new friends in a town she moved to in recent years.
Mrs Prichard is about to start hosting regular mothers' groups (starting November 22) in her store as a way to meet like-minded others, take the stress away from shopping with kids, and get to know her community.
"It can be intimidating when you're walking into a group where everyone knows everyone, that was another big driver for me," she said of her new monthly venture.
"It's hard, because Gerringong has like 3500 people, and everyone knows everyone ... it can be really intimidating.
"Like, I was really intimidated to go to my first mum's group [when I moved down] that my husband almost had to pep talk me to get me out the door."
She said there's no pressure to buy anything, as she wanted the group to feel inclusive (though the first people to arrive will get shouted a coffee).
The businesswoman's other new venture is teaming up with her husband - acclaimed chef Alex Prichard - for monthly Aperitivo Nights (starting November 30) where the shop is open to everyone but the food and drinks are on them.
Again, no pressure to buy anything, the venture is to "build on the community" - with the hope people will think of the Kalm Store if they do need to buy something.
"It's quiet, people aren't spending much money, but it gets people talking ... and they remember that we're here," Mrs Prichard said.
"I think any little thing you can do given the [economic] climate, it helps."
The Kalm Store is found on Fern Street in Gerringong and is open 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Weekends.
The first Mums Group will be Wednesday, November 22 from 10am.
The first Aperitivo Night will be Thursday, November 30 from 5pm to 7pm.
For updated details, visit their Instagram page: @thekalmstore
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.