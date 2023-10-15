The Rail and Lakers record thumping South Coast Cricket wins

South Coast Cricket powerhouses The Rail and Lake Illawarra have issued a warning shot to the competition after they both claimed crushing victories on Saturday.
Last year's grand finalists each stumbled in their 2023/24 season openers last week, but proved far too strong for their respective opponents in round two of the 50-over competition.
The Razorbacks showed few signs of nerves in chasing down a 200 plus total against the Kookas, winning with five wickets and four overs to spare, while the Lakers secured an imposing nine-wicket victory over the Cavaliers.
Kookas batted first at Oakleigh Park and were able to compile 204, with opener Anthony Dragovic top-scoring (58). Dylan Rae was the standout bowler for The Rail, taking 4/33 from 10 overs, while Hayden Bagoly and Andrew Chie took two wickets apiece.
It was then the Rae show in The Rail's innings, as he capped a great all-round game by scoring a composed 88 from 137 balls. Rae was the lynchpin in the Razorbacks' chase, with Bagoly (38 not out) and Hayden Church (37) also spending valuable time in the middle.
Robert Speers was the pick of Kookas' attack with 2/31 from seven overs.
"It was obviously wasn't the start that we were looking for in the first week, but I asked the boys that if they can improve on the first week - and have good effort areas - then we're going to put ourselves in a good position," The Rail skipper Brett Gilly said.
"I thought it was a pretty good run chase. We're under no illusion that we're from our best if we want to fire any shots this year. But we'll take away the points from the game and get our season started."
Elsewhere, Ex-Servos claimed a crushing nine-wicket victory over North Nowra-Cambewarra; Berry-Shoalhaven Heads edged out Shellharbour by nine runs; and Bay and Basin Dolphins recorded a three-wicket win against Bomaderry.
